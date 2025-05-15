'I would give it my all': Sunil Gavaskar opens '10000 Gavaskar' boardroom at BCCI headquarters in Mumbai

Sunil Gavaskar, the legendary Indian cricketer was honoured by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) at their headquarters in Mumbai. The 75-year-old veteran inaugurated ‘10000 Gavaskar’, a boardroom named in his honour.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by BCCI president Roger Binny, vice president Rajeev Shukla, and secretary Devajit Saikia, as the board paid tribute to Gavaskar's immense contribution to Indian cricket.

MCA is my mother, BCCI is my father The legend expressed his gratitude to the BCCI.

“MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association) is my mother, BCCI is my father. Really appreciate the opportunities that I have got to be what I am, thanks to Indian Cricket,” said the former Indian Captain.

Sunil Gavaskar and Roger Binny were part of the victorious 1983 World Cup team, the most significant moment in the history of Indian Cricket. The duo posed with the trophy.

The video ended with Gavaskar saying “40 years later” with the 1985 World Championship of Cricket trophy in his hands.

Sunil Gavaskar's International career Sunil Gavaskar's performance in his debut Test series against the West Indies in 1971 remains the statistically greatest start to a career. He scored 774 runs in 8 innings, including four centuries and three fifties. The 774 runs he scored is the highest ever by an Indian in a series to date. He also holds the 2nd entry in that list, scoring 732 against the West Indies in 1978/79.

Sunil Gavaskar scaled new heights in 1987 in his 124th and penultimate Test match. The man from Mumbai became the first batter to reach 10,000 runs in Tests. The feat has been achieved by just 14 other batters. His 34 Test centuries were bettered by just 7 other players.