‘I would have convinced Mukesh Ambani for Jasprit Bumrah…’ - Ex-cricketer ignites fresh debate on India pacer's workload

Former India cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar recently opined that he would have convinced Mumbai Indians owner Mukesh Ambani to rest Jasprit Bumrah in the previous season of Indian Premier League (IPL) so that the India pacer would have been fresh for all five Tests against England. The Indians drew the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-2.

Prior to the Test series against England, Bumrah stated that he would be playing only three games due to his workload management. The 31-year-old kept his words and played in Leeds, Lord's and the Manchester, taking 14 wickets, including two five-wicket hauls.

However, Bumrah faced severe backlash on social media for not playing all the games. Ironically, in the games Bumrah didn't play, India won the games in at Edgbaston and at the Oval. Vengsarkar wished Bumrah was available for all the Test matches.

“It was a series for the ages and I wish Bumrah was available for almost all the Tests. We could have won the series if that was the case,” Vengsarkar was quoted as saying to TOI. "You can’t blame Bumrah for missing matches at times. We must remember that Bumrah has undergone a back surgery.

"His back is vulnerable and we must be cautious with him. He has given his all whenever he has played for India. I hope he returns for India after adequate rest and when fully fit. If I was the India chief selector, I would have convinced Mukesh Ambani (Mumbai Indians owner) and Bumrah that it was important for Bumrah to miss the IPL for the England series, or play a lesser number of matches in the IPL,” added Vengsarkar, who was a part of India's World Cup-winning squad in 1983.

How injury-hit Jasprit Bumrah fared in 2025? Vengsarkar's cautious approach for Bumrah came after the India pacer injured his back during the fifth Test against Australia earlier this year. The injury sidelined Bumrah for almost three months, thereby forcing the premier pacer to miss the white-ball series against England, ICC Champions Trophy and the first four matches for Mumbai Indians.

In IPL 2025, Bumrah played 12 games and picked up 18 wickets before the five-time champions were knocked out in the second qualifier. In England, Bumrah bowled a total of 119.4 overs.

What's next for Jasprit Bumrah? With no international commitments in August, Bumrah will get adequate rest a fast bowler needs. He was also released from the Indian squad during the fifth Test against England at the Oval. Although it wasn't known why he was released, several media outlets reported that the Indian pacer is suffering from a knee injury.