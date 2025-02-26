Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran broke ICC Champions Trophy's all-time record for the highest individual score when right hander slammed a majestic 177 against England in a crucial Group B fixture at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday.

Playing his first tournament after an injury layoff, Ibrahim Zadran couldn't score much in Afghanistan's opener against South Africa. But the 23-year-old made sure that he grabbed the chance against England with both hands as the right-hander just toyed with a hapless England bowling attack.

In the process, Ibrahim Zadran surpassed England's Ben Duckett who had scored 165 against Australia earlier in the tournament. In fact, Ibrahim Zadran also became Afghanistan's first-ever centurion in Champions Trophy history.

Highest individual ODI scores in Pakistan 188 not out - Gary Kirtsen vs UAE in Rawalpindi, 1996

181 - Viv Richards vs Sri Lanka in Karachi, 1987

180 not out - Fakhar Zaman vs New Zealand in Rawalpindi, 2023

177 - Ibrahim Zadran vs England in Lahore, 2025

165 - Ben Duckett vs Australia in Lahore, 2025

161 - Andrew Hudson vs Netherlands in Rawalpindi, 1996

Highest individual ODI scores for Afghanistan 177 not out - Ibrahim Zadran vs England in Lahore, 2025

162 - Ibrahim Zadran vs Sri Lanka in Pallekele, 2022

151 - Rahmanullah Gurbaz vs Pakistan in Hambantota, 2023

149 not out - Azmatullah Omarzai vs Sri Lanka in Pallekele, 2024

145 - Rahmanullah Gurbaz vs Bangladesh in Chattogram, 2023

Highest individual scores in Champions Trophy 177 - Ibrahim Zadran vs England in Lahore, 2025

165 - Ben Duckett vs Australia in Lahore, 2025

145 not out - Nathan Astle vs USA in The Oval, 2004

145 - Andy Flower vs India in Colombo RPS, 2002

141 not out - Sourav Ganguly vs South Africa in Nairobi, 2000

141 - Sachin Tendulkar vs Australia in Dhaka, 1998