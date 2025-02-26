Ibrahim Zadran breaks all-time Champions Trophy record with 177 during AFG vs ENG clash in Lahore; check details

Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran broke ICC Champions Trophy's all-time record for the highest individual score when right hander slammed a majestic 177 against England in a crucial Group B fixture at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday.
Playing his first tournament after an injury layoff, Ibrahim Zadran couldn't score much in Afghanistan's opener against South Africa. But the 23-year-old made sure that he grabbed the chance against England with both hands as the right-hander just toyed with a hapless England bowling attack.
In the process, Ibrahim Zadran surpassed England's Ben Duckett who had scored 165 against Australia earlier in the tournament. In fact, Ibrahim Zadran also became Afghanistan's first-ever centurion in Champions Trophy history.
188 not out - Gary Kirtsen vs UAE in Rawalpindi, 1996
181 - Viv Richards vs Sri Lanka in Karachi, 1987
180 not out - Fakhar Zaman vs New Zealand in Rawalpindi, 2023
177 - Ibrahim Zadran vs England in Lahore, 2025
165 - Ben Duckett vs Australia in Lahore, 2025
161 - Andrew Hudson vs Netherlands in Rawalpindi, 1996
177 not out - Ibrahim Zadran vs England in Lahore, 2025
162 - Ibrahim Zadran vs Sri Lanka in Pallekele, 2022
151 - Rahmanullah Gurbaz vs Pakistan in Hambantota, 2023
149 not out - Azmatullah Omarzai vs Sri Lanka in Pallekele, 2024
145 - Rahmanullah Gurbaz vs Bangladesh in Chattogram, 2023
177 - Ibrahim Zadran vs England in Lahore, 2025
165 - Ben Duckett vs Australia in Lahore, 2025
145 not out - Nathan Astle vs USA in The Oval, 2004
145 - Andy Flower vs India in Colombo RPS, 2002
141 not out - Sourav Ganguly vs South Africa in Nairobi, 2000
141 - Sachin Tendulkar vs Australia in Dhaka, 1998
141 - Graeme Smith vs England in Centurion, 2009
Stay updated with all the action from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Check the Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule, track the latest Champions Trophy Points Table. Check list for most runs and most wickets.