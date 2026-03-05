Ibrahim Zadran takes over as Afghanistan T20I skipper from Rashid Khan; squad announced for Sri Lanka series

Ibrahim Zadran has replaced Rashid Khan as Afghanistan's new T20I captain, as the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced the squad for their limited-overs series against Sri Lanka, starting from 13 March.

Rashid Khan's dismissal as Afghanistan T20I skipper comes in the aftermath of the team's group stage exit from the T20 World Cup 2026. Afghanistan finished third in Group D with four points, as South Africa and New Zealand advanced to the Super 8 stage. Ibrahim Zadran was Rashid Khan's deputy in the shortest format.

Other notable changes in the Afghanistan squads The ACB have also made other notable changes to both the ODI and T20I squads. Gulbadin Naib, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Mohammad Ishaq have been left out of both the ODI and T20I squads.

Wicketkeeper-batter Noor Rahman, all-rounder Sharafuddin Ashraf and pacer Fareed Ahmad have been called up to the T20I squad. Fareed has also returned to the ODI side, last playing in the format in December 2024.

Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi played in three out of four of Afghanistan's matches in the T20 World Cup, and now, he has received a maiden call-up to the ODI squad.

The ACB confirmed that they are monitoring the escalating tensions in the Gulf amid the ongoing USA-Iran conflict.

"The ACB is closely monitoring the ongoing situation in the region and is engaging in discussions with all stakeholders about whether the series can proceed with the series as originally planned, both in terms of dates and venue," ACB said in a statement.

"Although a final decision will be made in a couple of days, the ACB's initial approach, in coordination with the ECB and venue authorities, is to proceed with the originally scheduled dates. Should circumstances necessitate a change, the ACB will consider exploring alternative options for both the host country and the event schedule," the board added.

The three ODIs, scheduled for 13, 15 and 17 March, will be played in Sharjah. Dubai will host the three T20Is on 20, 22 and 25 March.

Afghanistan T20I squad: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Noor Rahman (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Shahidullah Kamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Fareed Ahmad Malik and Abdullah Ahmadzai.

Reserves: Nangyal Kharoti, Bilal Sami and Ijaz Ahmadzai.

Afghanistan ODI squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmat Shah (VC), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Fareed Ahmad Malik and Bilal Sami.

Reserves: Qais Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi and Bashir Ahmad.