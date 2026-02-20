ICC announces match officials for T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 stage; Rod Tucker, Paul Reiffel on list of umpires

The Australian duo of Rod Tucker and Paul Reiffel are on the list of 16 umpires who have been announced to officiate the Super 8 matches of the T20 World Cup 2026 tournament.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) finalised the list of umpires on Friday. Rod Tucker and Paul Reiffel will be the on-field umpires for Saturday's Super 8 match between New Zealand and Pakistan in Colombo on Saturday.

Allahudien Paleker will be the TV umpire, whereas Sam Nogajski has been named the fourth umpire for Saturday's match. Tucker will be the on-field umpire along with Sam when Sri Lanka lock horns with Pakistan in Kandy on 28 February.

India's Nitin Menon, J Madanagopal also to officiate Sam will also be in charge of the England vs Pakistan match on 24 February along with India's Nitin Menon.

South Africa's Adrian Holdstock will be one of the on-field umpires for the England vs Sri Lanka and England vs New Zealand matches. Allahudien Palekar will officiate the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand match in Colombo on 25 February along with Asif Yaqoob.

Chris Gaffaney, who officiated the 2024 T20 World Cup final between India and South Africa, will officiate the same match, this time a Super 8 clash, in Ahmedabad on Sunday (22 February).

Also Read | England's Jos Buttler spills the beans on his poor form in T20 World Cup 2026

Richard Kettleborough will be the other on-field umpire. Alex Wharf will be the TV umpire for the India vs South Africa match whereas Chris Brown will be the fourth umpire.

Gaffaney and Wharf will officiate the final Super 8 match between India and West Indies in Kolkata on 1 March. For India's match against Zimbabwe in Chennai on 26 February, Wharf and Kettleborough will officiate.

Kumar Dharmasena will be an on-field umpire for West Indies vs South Africa (26 February) and South Africa vs Zimbabwe (1 March) along with Richard Illingworth.

For the Zimbabwe vs West Indies match on 23 February in Mumbai, Illingworth will officiate along with India's Jayaraman Madanagopal.

Also Read | India vs Pakistan at T20 World Cup 2026 scales new heights; here are the details

As far as the Super 8 groups are concerned, India are in Group 1 along with South Africa, West Indies and Zimbabwe. Group 2 consists of co-hosts Sri Lanka, Pakistan, New Zealand and England.

Full list of match officials for T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 stage Match referees: Ranjan Madugalle, Andrew Pycroft, Richie Richardson, and Javagal Srinath.