ICC announces umpires for India vs Pakistan clash at T20 World Cup 2026; List of match officials till the group stage

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced the full list of match officials for the T20 World Cup 2026, until the group stage of the competition. Overall, a total of 24 umpires have been named while six individuals will serve as the match referees.

The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash on February 15 will have Richard Illingworth along with Kumar Dharmasena as on-field umpires in Colombo. A veteran in this profession, Dharmasena is one of the most reputed umpires around the globe.

Advertisement

A member of Sri Lanka's World Cup-winning team in 1996, Dharmasena has officiated in 37 matches at the T20 World Cup, including in the finals of 2016 and 2022 editions. He is also in the fourth spot in the all-time list of umpires who have officiated most in the T20 World Cup.

Two Indians in list of umpires From India, Nitin Menon is the only umpire from the ICC Elite Panel, who is in the list. Menon, who is currently officiating in the ongoing India vs New Zealand T20I series, have earlier officiated in the 2021, 2022 and 2024 editions of the T20 World Cups. Jayaraman Madanagopal is another Indian in the list of on-field umpires.

Notably, Menon will touch the 150 mark in international matches across formats when India take on New Zealand in the fifth T20I on Saturday. He will be the first Indian to reach the milestone. The India vs USA clash on February 7 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, will have Paul Reiffel and Rod Tucker as on-field umpires.

Advertisement

It must be noted that Tucker will complete his half-century in the T20 World Cup 2026. He is currently standing at 46 matches in the competition till date, thus making the Australian as the umpire with most matches officiated in T20 World Cup history.

Match Referees for T20 World Cup 2026 Dean Cosker, David Gilbert, Ranjan Madugalle, Andrew Pycroft, Richie Richardson, Javagal Srinath.

Umpires for T20 World Cup 2026 Roland Black, Chris Brown, Kumar Dharmasena, Chris Gaffaney, Adrian Holdstock, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Wayne Knights, Donovan Koch, Jayaraman Madanagopal, Nitin Menon, Sam Nogajski, KNA Padmanabhan, Allahuddien Paleker, Ahsan Raza, Leslie Reifer, Paul Reiffel, Langton Rusere, Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, Gazi Sohel, Rod Tucker, Alex Wharf, Raveendra Wimalasiri, Asif Yaqoob.