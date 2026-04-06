ICC announces Womens POTM nominees for March 2026

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday unveiled the Women's Player of the month nominees for March 2026.

Standout all-round displays, dominant runs with the bat and match-winning spells from Melie Kerr, Beth Mooney and Ayabonga Khaka contributed to their nominations for the ICC Women's Player of the Month for March, according to the ICC website.

Melie Kerr (New Zealand)

New Zealand skipper Melie Kerr enjoyed a remarkable run of form in March, starring in a home stretch against Zimbabwe and South Africa. Featuring in four ODIs and six T20Is, her all-round contributions saw her rise to the top of the ICC Women's T20I all-rounder rankings.

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Across the four ODIs, Melie picked 18 wickets at an average of mere 6.77, starring with 7/34 in the second ODI against Zimbabwe. These are the best-ever figures for New Zealand in the format.

In the T20Is, she picked six wickets across as many games, with a best of 2/6 against South Africa in the final T20I. The White Ferns took the series win 4-1.

With the bat, she was equally dominant, scoring 276 runs in the T20I series while extending an incredible streak of 11 consecutive scores of 30 or more in the format.

In the ODIs, she smashed 176 runs with a highest score of 80, which came in the third ODI against Zimbabwe. She also picked a five-for in the same contest to round up a sensational all-round effort.

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Beth Mooney (Australia)

Beth Mooney delivered for her side with a strong run through March, anchoring Australia's batting efforts across formats.

She began the month with an unbeaten 106 off 84 balls against India, helping Australia to seal the series 3-0 with a 185-run win. It also set the tone for what followed on the Caribbean tour.

Mooney carried that form into the T20I series against West Indies, where she scored 107 runs at an average of 35.66 and a strike rate of 128.91 in three games. This included a Player of the Match-winning performance in the first T20I, where she scored 79 to set the base for a confident Australian victory.

She signed off the month with a 65 in another ODI win over the West Indies.

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Ayabonga Khaka (South Africa)

Ayabonga Khaka was an impressive performer with the ball during South Africa's tour of New Zealand, leading the wicket charts for her team in the T20I series.

She picked up eight wickets in the series, maintaining an average of 15.37. Her best display of 4/27 came in the second T20I and helped secure an 18-run win for her team.