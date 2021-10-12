NEW DELHI: Nasdaq-listed sports data and sports ent​ertainment products provider Sportradar has been appointed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) as its data distribution and live streaming partner. Sportradar , a Switzerland-based multinational company, collects and analyzes sports data.

The partnership will cover eight of the ICC’s leading men’s and women’s tournaments and about 275 matches. The coverage will start in October with the ICC T20 World Cup hosted by India in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman, through to the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2023, also hosted by India.

Sportradar said cricket has approximately two-and-a-half billion fans worldwide and the partnership will create opportunities for the ICC to engage with its network of 1,000 clients in 80 countries.

David Lampitt, managing director, sports content and partnerships at Sportradar said the technology will deliver enhanced cricket content globally – across a range of platforms.

Finn Bradshaw, head of digital at ICC added: “Innovative use of sports data is one of the key pillars of our digital strategy. This partnership will help us grow our global cricket fanbase and deepen our engagement with it."

Sportradar will integrate ICC data into its premium cricket service and the new data will be used to power ICC’s digital platforms like its mobile app.

