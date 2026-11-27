MUMBAI: The International Cricket Council has “landed very well” in revenue growth and in promoting cricket in newer geographies and among global advertisers, a top executive said.
MUMBAI: The International Cricket Council has “landed very well” in revenue growth and in promoting cricket in newer geographies and among global advertisers, a top executive said.
The ICC “met and exceeded” all expectations of revenue growth from sponsors in its 2024-2027 sponsorship rights cycle, ICC chief operating officer Anurag Dahiya told Mint in an interview. This was the first time that the ICC signed sponsorship deals for shorter periods; the previous cycle ran from 2016 to 2023.
The ICC “met and exceeded” all expectations of revenue growth from sponsors in its 2024-2027 sponsorship rights cycle, ICC chief operating officer Anurag Dahiya told Mint in an interview. This was the first time that the ICC signed sponsorship deals for shorter periods; the previous cycle ran from 2016 to 2023.
“If you look at the list of partners we have at the moment, seven of them are Fortune 500 companies and two are in the top 10,” Dahiya said. “Companies like The Coca-Cola Company are managing their partnership [with the ICC] from the global headquarters at Atlanta. So, we are seen by them as a global partnership, at par with the FIFA or IOC.”
Dahiya declined to share ICC’s sponsorship revenue but said cricket’s governing board exceeded its target for the four-year cycle and expects revenue to grow in the 2027-2031 cycle. The four-year commercial rights cycle started in 2024 with an extension of its partnership with Saudi Arabia’s national oil giant Aramco.
That was followed by deals with alcohol brand Royal Stag (through 2027), Emirates, DP World, Unilever, Google, Coca-Cola, Marriott, and AB InBev’s Budweiser. Most of these deals expire in 2027, although some, like the one with Marriott, will extend into 2029.
“We had Google and Unilever come in in 2025, and similar conversations are ongoing for 2027 because we do have a little bit of inventory to spare,” Dahiya said. “What’s really heartening are two things. One, pretty much all our partners want to return and lock in [future sponsorship contracts] right away. The second, which took me by surprise but also makes me very pleased, is that a lot of them are talking about doing longer-term deals, not just four-year deals. They want to talk eight-year [deals] or even more.”
Revenue growth
While Dahiya declined to share the exact numbers for these deals, the ICC’s annual financial statements show a steady growth in revenue from flagship ICC events. Revenue from the Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup jumped 29% from $558 million in 2019 (England and Wales) to $719 million in 2023 (India). Revenue from the Men’s T20 World Cup almost doubled from $355 million in 2022 (Australia) to $691 million in 2024 (West Indies and the US).
Apart from these marquee events, there is growth in sponsors from new avenues, including women’s events and new geographies like the Americas. With cricket debuting in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, Dahiya said the game is set to gain a newer audience.
“The Olympics is a fabulous opportunity for the sport overall in terms of introducing new fans to cricket, in terms of getting a deep appreciation of the sport,” Dahiya said. “As a market which controls more than half of the [global] commercial investment into sports media rights and sponsorship—I think that is the big prize, of course, from an ICC perspective.”
Dahiya said the ICC hopes to use the LA28 Olympics to boost the audience for the Women’s T20 World Cup and the Men’s T20 World Cup scheduled right after the Olympics.
“Brands are beginning to see women’s cricket as a sport where the conversation is no longer about whether it is morally the right thing to support, but that it is commercially the right thing for them,” he said of women’s cricket events. “When Unilever and Google both came in as women’s-only partners last year, that was really important for us.”
Women’s cricket
Unilever signed an agreement for its brands Rexona and Dove to be the first dedicated commercial partner for women’s cricket; the deal was announced on International Women’s Day last year.
The numbers are starting to move. The ICC’s revenue from the Women’s World Cup 2025 (India) rose 28% to $31.3 million, according to latest available financial records.
According to advertising and media giant WPP, India’s sports sector is now worth over $2 billion, having doubled over four years. Much of that growth came from cricket, where revenue rose 18% to $1.8 billion even as emerging sports shrank. However, sponsorship revenue continues to lag media spends in both size and growth, the WPP found.
“Real money gaming exit proved to be a portfolio reshuffle, not a contraction,” WPP said in a report in March 2026. “Traditional brands absorbed the inventory. Sponsorship growth is now driven more by asset value correction and premiumization rather than volume expansion.”