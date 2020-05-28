Home > Sports > cricket news > ICC Board defers decision on T20 World Cup till June 10
(Photo: Reuters) (Reuters)
(Photo: Reuters) (Reuters)

ICC Board defers decision on T20 World Cup till June 10

1 min read . Updated: 28 May 2020, 08:13 PM IST PTI

The World Cup is scheduled from October 18 to November 15 but there is intense speculation about the event being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the window being used by the currently suspended IPL

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board on Thursday deferred a decision on all agenda items, including the fate of the T20 World Cup in Australia, till June 10.

The World Cup is scheduled from October 18 to November 15 but there is intense speculation about the event being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the window being used by the currently suspended IPL.

"The Board also requested the ICC management continue with their discussions with stakeholders in exploring various contingency options in light of the rapidly changing public health situation caused by the COVID 19 virus," the ICC said in a statement after the Board's tele-conference.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Virat Kohli and team mates. (Action Images via Reuters)

Players not allowed loo breaks during training: ICC guidelines

2 min read . 22 May 2020
The ICC flagship event is scheduled in Australia from October 18 to November 15 (Photo: Reuters)

ICC Board members may discuss to postpone T20 World Cup to 2022

2 min read . 15 May 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout