Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home > Sports > cricket news > ICC Board defers decision on T20 World Cup till June 10
(Photo: Reuters)

ICC Board defers decision on T20 World Cup till June 10

1 min read . 08:13 PM IST PTI

The World Cup is scheduled from October 18 to November 15 but there is intense speculation about the event being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the window being used by the currently suspended IPL

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board on Thursday deferred a decision on all agenda items, including the fate of the T20 World Cup in Australia, till June 10.

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board on Thursday deferred a decision on all agenda items, including the fate of the T20 World Cup in Australia, till June 10.

The World Cup is scheduled from October 18 to November 15 but there is intense speculation about the event being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the window being used by the currently suspended IPL.

The World Cup is scheduled from October 18 to November 15 but there is intense speculation about the event being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the window being used by the currently suspended IPL.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"The Board also requested the ICC management continue with their discussions with stakeholders in exploring various contingency options in light of the rapidly changing public health situation caused by the COVID 19 virus," the ICC said in a statement after the Board's tele-conference.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated