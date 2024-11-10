ICC cancels 2025 Champions Trophy event in Lahore? Here’s what latest reports say

The ICC Champions Trophy is slated to start in February-March in 2025.

Livemint
Updated10 Nov 2024, 04:12 PM IST
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi talks to media after reviewing the Gaddafi Stadium's up-gradation work in preparation for upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, in Lahore.
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi talks to media after reviewing the Gaddafi Stadium’s up-gradation work in preparation for upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, in Lahore.(AP)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has reportedly decided to cancel an event related to the 2025 Champions Trophy, mainly due to the hiccups in scheduling, especially for India games. The event was supposed to be announced on November 11 in Lahore.

Based on latest reports, the organisers were about to launch a 100-day countdown event. But with the BCCI reportedly not willing to travel to Pakistan over security concerns, the organisers faced complications.

Also Read | India won’t travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025, BCCI informs ICC

"The schedule is not confirmed, we are still in discussions with the host and participating nations on the Champions Trophy schedule. Once confirmed we will announce through our normal channels," an official close to the developments told Cricbuzz.

"It was only a trophy tour flag off and tournament/branding launch," said an official downplaying the controversy surrounding the schedule and the non-starting event on November 11. “That (the event) is still in the works — though may be rescheduled because of Lahore outdoor activities are difficult right now."

Also Read | Champions Trophy 2025: PCB ready to follow ‘Hybrid Model’, India may play in UAE

More to follow.

First Published:10 Nov 2024, 04:12 PM IST
ICC cancels 2025 Champions Trophy event in Lahore? Here's what latest reports say

