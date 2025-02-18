The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 starts on February 19. The extravagant ODI tournament promises intense cricketing action. Several key matches will shape the tournament’s outcome. Here are some of the most-anticipated clashes:

India vs Pakistan One of the most highly anticipated matches of the group stage is India vs Pakistan (February 23, Dubai). This historic rivalry always brings intense competition, high stakes and passionate fan engagement.

Given India’s decision to play in a hybrid model rather than in Pakistan, this fixture adds an extra layer of intrigue. With both teams aiming to top Group A, this encounter could determine their semifinal fate.

New Zealand vs India Another crucial Group A match is New Zealand vs India (March 2, Dubai). The Kiwis have been a thorn in India’s side during major ICC events. The Black Caps famously knocked the Men in Blue out of the 2019 ODI World Cup and the 2021 T20 World Cup. India will seek redemption, especially after the visitor’s whitewash win in the Test series in India.

Australia vs England In Group B, Australia vs England (February 22, Lahore) is the standout fixture. The Ashes rivals face off in a tournament setting. Given their recent history in ICC events, this match could have massive repercussions on the group standings. Both teams will look to start strong to secure a semifinal berth.

Also Read | ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Huge blow for New Zealand ahead of opener

South Africa vs England Another thrilling Group B clash will be South Africa vs England (March 1, Karachi). Both teams have explosive batting lineups and strong bowling attacks. With only two spots in the semis, this match could determine which team progresses.

Afghanistan vs England Afghanistan made history by qualifying for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. They may not start as the favourites in the Afghanistan vs England cricket match on March 8 in Lahore. However, they will remember defeating the same opposition by 69 runs in the 2023 ODI World Cup. The contest will generate massive interest.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 teams The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinal

Group A: Bangladesh, India, New Zealand, Pakistan

Group B: Afghanistan, Australia, England, South Africa