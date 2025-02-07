India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who suffered from back spasms at the beginning of the year during the fifth Test against Australia, is not sure if he can make it for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, reported Times of India on Friday.

According to the report, India captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir are waiting for the results of scans of star pacer Jasprit Bumrah that took place at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Based on the report, scheduled to arrive in next 24 hours, the future course of action will be held with the BCCI.

The report added that the scans may also be shared with Dr Rowan Schouten, an orthopedic surgeon hailing from New Zealand who operated on the Indian pace spearhead in 2023 after he suffered a back injury.