Bangladesh and Shakib Al Hasan suffered a fresh blow ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 after the all-rounder failed his second bowling action test held in Chennai last month. The 37-year-old Shakib, who is one of the contenders to be in the flight for Champions Trophy, was first reported for suspect bowling action during a one-off appearance for Surrey in the County Championship in September last year. On-field umpires Steve O'Shaughnessy and David Millns made the report.

Since then, Shakib gave an individual bowling assessment test at the Loughborough University, which is an ICC-accredited testing center in the UK. He failed the test, the report of which came on December 15, 2024. It had already prevented Shakib from bowling his left-arm spin in any format. However, he still can play cricket but as a pure batter.

The all-rounder was reassessed at the Sri Ramachandra Centre for Sports Science in Chennai last month, but the results did not lead to any change in his status.

"Consequently, the player's existing suspension from bowling in international cricket following the initial independent assessment at the testing centre of Loughborough University in the UK, also remains in place," the BCB said in a statement on Saturday.

“A successful reassessment is required for the bowling suspension to be lifted.” Bangladesh will begin their Champions Trophy campaign against India in Dubai on February 20, with all participating teams required to announce their squads by January 12.

Shakib has received support for inclusion from both captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and BCB president Faruque Ahmed. “While Shakib is currently unable to bowl, he is eligible to continue playing as a batsman in all forms of domestic and international cricket,” the BCB said.

BCB chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain called the entire episode "shocking."

Shakib's last appearance for Bangaldesh The last time Shakib played for Bangladesh was against India in a two-match Test series. Bangladesh lost 0-2. The veteran all-rounder, who has 4609 runs and 246 wickets in 71 Tests, 7570 runs and 317 wickets in 247 ODIs, and 2551 runs and 149 wickets in 129 T20Is, has not returned to Bangladesh since deciding against playing his farewell Test against South Africa in Mirpur, due to political unrest in Dhaka.