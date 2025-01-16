South Africa were dealt with a major blow ahead of their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 preparations as pacer Anrich Nortje was ruled out of the mega event, starting next month, with a back injury. Nortje, who didn't pay any international cricket since the T20 World Cup in June, made a return to the South African 50-over setup after more than a year, when he was named in the Champions Trophy squad earlier this week.

However, scans on Monday made it clear that he is not going to be fit in time for the ICC event beginning February 19 in Pakistan. It also puts a headache on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) camp as the 31-year-old was bought by the defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions last year.

"Pretoria Capitals fast bowler Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the remainder of the SA20 and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 due to a back injury," Cricket South Africa said in a statement.

The statement also added, “He is not expected to recover in time for the 50-over tournament, where South Africa will begin their campaign on February 21 against Afghanistan in Karachi, Pakistan. His replacement will be announced in due course.”

This is also the third time in six ICC events, that Nortje had to miss due to an injury. The last time he missed an ICC event was in 2023, when a stress fractures ruled him out of the ODI World Cup in India.

Since then, Nortje had not played any ODI matches for South Africa. In the T20 World Cup the following year, he was South Africa's stand out bowler. The Proteas had lost the final to India in Barbados.