Champions Trophy 2025: International Cricket Council (ICC) data released on Friday, March 21, showed that the total watch time for the Champions Trophy 2025 crossed 25,000 crore (250 billion) on Star Sports and Jio Hotstar.

As per the data, total watch time on Star Sports was nearly 13,700 crore (137 billion) minutes and 110 billion on Jio Hotstar, with the finals between India vs New Zealand contributing majorly to the total viewership on March 9 at the Dubai International Stadium.

The peak concurrency for the viewership reached 12.2 crore (122 million) on Television and 6.1 crore (61 million) on the entertainment platform Jio Hotstar, setting a new benchmark for international cricket.

According to ICC data, the finals for the Champions Trophy 2025 became the second-highest-rated one-day international (ODI) match in television history apart from World Cup matches, with 23 crore (230 million) viewers and 53 billion minutes of watch time.

The entire 2025 tournament outperformed the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 by 23 per cent with the rising popularity of cricket in India and abroad.

Jio Hotstar Vierwership Viewership on the entertainment platform Jio Hotstar surged more than 90.1 crore or 901 million as of the end of the final match of India vs New Zealand breaking the previous record on the digital platform.

Looking back at other key matches for India, the India vs New Zealand match from Sunday, March 2, witnessed a viewership of more than 40 crores (400 million viewers) as India defeated the island nation.

The India vs Australia match at the semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 witnessed more than 66.9 crore (669 million) viewers on the Jio Hotstar platform.

One of the most-watched matches of India in the Champions Trophy 2025 was India vs Pakistan match, which broke the records before the finals with viewership crossing over 60.2 crore (602 million) when India defeated its archrival cricket team, Pakistan, at the Dubai International Stadium.