ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Cummins, Hazlewood make a comeback in Australia’s 15-man squad

Australia have announced their 15-man preliminary squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, which kicks off next month. Notably, Pat Cummins - who is currently on paternity leave - will make a comeback to lead Australia into the marquee tournament. Meanwhile, the injured Josh Hazlewood has also been named in the squad, despite being rested for the upcoming Sri Lanka series.

Cummins will also undergo a scan for an ankle problem he sustained during the recently concluded Border Gavaskar Trophy, Cricbuzz reported.

"This is a balanced and experienced squad with the core having been involved in the previous one-day World Cup, the West Indies series, last year's successful tour of the UK and the more recent Pakistan home series… It offers a variety of options for touring management depending on opposition and the conditions that may present in Pakistan." ESPNCricinfo quoted Australia's chief selector, George Bailey, as saying.

Australia's squad for Champions Trophy 2025: Pat Cummins (C), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

When is Champions Trophy 2025? The Champions Trophy 2025 kicks off on 19 February with a group match between Pakistan and New Zealand. Australia will play a one-off match against Sri Lanka on February 13 before heading to Pakistan for the main event.

The Kangaroos are drawn in Group B alongside England, South Africa and Afghanistan, who they will face on February 22, 25 and 28, respectively.

The first semi-final of the tournament will be played in Dubai on March 4 and the second in Lahore on March 5. The penultimate match will be played on March 9, with the likely venues being Dubai and Lahore, depending on India's qualification. India has made known its stance to not play in Pakistan.