In the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Rohit Sharma dropped a straightforward catch in the slips, denying Axar Patel a historic hat-trick. The incident happened as India took on Bangladesh in their Group A cricket clash in Dubai. If taken, Axar would have become only the second bowler in Champions Trophy history to achieve the feat after Jerome Taylor in 2006.

The incident occurred in the ninth over when Axar, in his first over, dismissed Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Mushfiqur Rahim on consecutive deliveries.

Bangladesh’s Jaker Ali edged the ball to first slip, but Rohit Sharma surprisingly dropped the catch, denying Axar Patel his third wicket. Frustrated, the Indian captain hit the ground multiple times before apologising to the bowler.

Meanwhile, social media had its moments as netizens started posting memes. One of the first to share a meme was England's Barmy Army.

Other social media users also grabbed the opportunity to share funny memes about Rohit Sharma's dropped catch.

Bangladesh chose to bat first After winning the toss, Bangladesh decided to bat first. However, Rohit Sharma said he would have fielded first anyway.

"I would have fielded first. We have played a few years back here so we felt ball comes on better under lights. All looking good. Everyone is fit and fine to go. Let's hope we start well. There is no looking back, every game becomes very important in this tournament. Only Varun misses out from the last ODI we played, Jadeja comes back and Arshdeep misses and Shami comes back," ANI quoted Rohit Sharma as saying.