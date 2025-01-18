ICC Champions Trophy 2025: India leave out Mohammed Siraj surprisingly, captain Rohit Sharma explains pacer’s omission

Mohammed Siraj was the surprise omission from the Indian squad for the ODIs against England and ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the teams which were announced by chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar on Saturday in Mumbai. Siraj has been one of the regular starting members in Indian playing XI recently with his latest appearance coming in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

Instead, Arshdeep Singh was chosen over Siraj. India have picked only three seamers in the squad with Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah being the other fast bowlers. However, Bumrah's participation against England and Champions Trophy is subject to to fitness.

Like everybody else, Siraj too played just three ODIs in 2024. In 2023, Siraj accounted for 44 wickets in the 50-over format, including 14 scalps in the World Cup at home, which India lost in the final.

With Harshit Rana replacing Bumrah in the ODIs against England, it won't be surprising to see the Delhi pacer in the Champions Trophy squad if Bumrah doesn't fit in time.

Why Mohammed Siraj was ignored? According to Rohit, Sirajs effectiveness has gone down when he is not bowling with the new ball. “It’s unfortunate he (Siraj) has to miss out. Siraj’s effectiveness comes down when not bowling with the new ball," Rohit told media during the squad announcement.

"We have no option but we wanted guys for specific roles. We wanted guys who can bowl with the new ball, and be effective in the middle overs and at the back end. With these three boys (Shami, Harshit and Arshdeep) we can do that," he added.

Mohammed Siraj's numbers in 2024 Following his stellar 2023, Siraj's effectiveness with the ball dropped drastically in 2024. Last year, Siraj played 13 Tests, three ODIs and six T20Is taking 35, three and two wickets respectively. On the other hand, Arshdeep is yet to play a Test match for India. In 2024, the left-arm pacer took 36 wickets in 18 T20Is and two wickets in two ODIs.