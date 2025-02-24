ICC Champions Trophy 2025: India, New Zealand confirm semi-final spot; Pakistan suffer early exit

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: When Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand defeated Najmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh by 5 wickets in the Group A match of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at Rawalpindi on Monday, they not only booked their seat in the semi-finals but also confirmed India's semi-final berth.

With New Zealand's win, group A's semi-final spots have been booked, while Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan and Najmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh have been ousted.

According to the ICC CT 2025 points table, New Zealand are at the top with 2 wins and 4 points. Their net run rate (NRR) stands at +0.863. India is at the second spot with 2 wins, 4 points and +0.647 NRR.

On the contrary, Bangladesh have lost both their matches, have zero points and an NRR of -0.443. Leading from the bottom are ICC CT 2025 host Pakistan who have lost both matches. They have an NRR of -1.087.

Now India will play with New Zealand in the last Group A match on March 2 in Dubai.

India vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy 2025 India beat Pakistan by six wickets in a one-sided Champions Trophy clash on Sunday to all but seal a spot in the semifinals.

Pakistan coach, support staff to be sacked? According to a report by PTI, which quoted a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) source, the Pakistan team and its support staff led by former fast bowler Aaqib Javed are set to be overhauled.

The report added that Aaqib will be relieved of his duties as interim head coach after the Champions Trophy.

“Obviously there is backlash over the team's performance in the CT. The board hasn't decided as yet on whether the team will have separate head coaches (for red and white ball teams). But one thing is certain, the current support staff will be overhauled now after the poor show in the Champions Trophy,” the source told PTI.

"But the way the board has been changing coaches and selectors since last year, it will be a challenge to find other candidates for these positions,” he said.

In addition, the source claimed that once Pakistan ends its campaign in the CT, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi will also confer with the Board of Governors on whether to retain the national selection committee.

