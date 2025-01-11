ICC Champions Trophy 2025 India Squad Announcement LIVE: The Board of Control for Cricket in India who were all set to unveil the squad for Team India, are likely to delay the squad announcement today i.e. January 12, as per reports. According to the ICC, the apex board has set 12 January as the deadline for all teams participating in the tournament to unveil their preliminary squads.

Who are likely to make a cut in the Champions Trophy India squad?

Out-of-form veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will continue to form the batting core of India's ODI squad, however, three senior players whose future in the 50-over format could be debated when the selectors gather this weekend to pick the squad for the Champions Trophy.

India will play all their Champions Trophy games in Dubai, starting with the clash against Bangladesh on February 20. This came after the team refused to travel to original hosts Pakistan citing security concerns.

Following a not-so-satisfactory performance in the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, Team India look futuristic for the upcoming white-ball tournaments including England's tour to India, followed by ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

