ICC Champions Trophy 2025 India Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: India and Pakistan are the only two teams left to announce their squads for the upcoming Champions Trophy. Reportedly, the BCCI is waiting for the end of 50 over domestic tournament, Vijay Hazare Trophy before finalizing the 15 man squad. Moreover, injury concerns for a few key players is also likley to play a part of the board's decision of delaying the announcement.
Why is there a delay in India's squad announcement?
According to a report in Dainik Jagran, uncertainty over the fitness of India star pacer Jasprit Bumrah and spinner Kuldeep Yadav are the prime reasons for the delay in naming the 15-man squad.
Bumrah had picked up an injury during the recently concluded Border Gavaskar Trophy while Kuldeep has been out of action since the 1st home Test against New Zealand and is currently recovering at NCA, Bengaluru. The wrist spinner is likely to be fit by the end of this month.
Champions Trophy News LIVE: Harbhajan Singh on India's squad
Champions Trophy News LIVE: Speaking on a YouTube channel , Harbhajan said Sanju Samson would be his first choice as wicket keeper for the upcoming Champions Trophy ahead of Rishabh pant.
Champions Trophy News LIVE: Virender Sehwag wants Yashasvi Jaiswal to play for India in ODIs
Champions Trophy News LIVE: Speaking on YouTube channel 'Switch', Sehwag said, "My advice to the selectors would be to give Jaiswal a chance in 50-overs. The way he bats in Tests and T20Is, ODIs is a suitable format for him. Jaiswal should definitely be part of India's ODI set-up,"
Champions Trophy News LIVE: Team India gets new batting coach
Champions Trophy News LIVE: BCCI has appointed Sitanshu Kotak as the new India batting coach ahead of the Champions Trophy. The new coach is set to take charge from the England limited over series this month.
Champions Trophy News LIVE: Yuvraj Singh defends Rohit Sharma
Champions Trophy News LIVE: Speaking to the press at an event, Yuvraj said, "I always look at the team graph over a five-year period or three years. Gautam has just come into the system, he needs more time. Rohit Sharma has won the T20 World Cup as captain, he was captain when India played the ODI World Cup final. He led MI (Mumbai Indians) to five IPL titles,"
Champions Trophy News LIVE: When will BCCI announce Champions Trophy squad?
Champions Trophy News LIVE: BCCI is likely to announce the squad for upcoming Champions Trophy on January 18 or 19. The Indian cricketing board is likely trying to better gauge the extent of injuries sustained by Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav before making the final call.