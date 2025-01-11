With just a day left before the ICC deadline to announce squads for the Champions Trophy 2025 – to be co-hosted by Pakistan and the UAE, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma arrived in Mumbai for the BCCI Review meeting on 11 January.

According to the details, the Board of Control for Cricket in India will announce the squad of Team India for both England's tour to India and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Several reports stated that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma would not play in the England series. The focus will be on the pacers and spinners, as Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami's injuries are complicated.

SKY 'not' in squad! Amid concerns about who BCCI may pick, former India star Aakash Chopra said, while picking his 15-member squad for the Champions Trophy, as NDTV quoted, "Suryakumar Yadav isn't there, but Shreyas Iyer is. Since the start of the World Cup, he has scored 620 runs in 15 innings, with two centuries, at a strike rate of 112 and an average of 52. Iyer is on fire."