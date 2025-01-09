ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Construction work at the three stadiums for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Karachi is going behind schedule, putting a big question mark on their readiness before the stipulated time. Pakistan, which is hosting a marquee ICC event for the first time in 30 years, was initially working with a December 31, 2024 deadline.

With much work pending, the deadline was extended to January 25. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is, however, confident of getting all the work done within the given deadline ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025. But things look different from the outside. According to a Times of India report, all three stadiums are far from ready as proper construction is underway.

The report further pointed out that the weather isn't ideal for construction, so there was a delay. The report added that the plasterwork at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore has yet to be completed.

Among other unfinished works, two giant digital replay screens will be installed next week at the Gaddafi Stadium. At the same time, a new players and officials hospitality enclosure will also be functional in January last week. The PCB has initially allocated 17 billion Pakistani rupees for the upgrading of the three venues for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Viral video shows Gaddafi Stadium's progress A video that has gone viral on social media shows construction work going on almost from scratch. The video shows construction tools, bricks, ladders, cement, and vehicles. It also states that more than 250 workers are being deployed at the Gaddafi Stadium to make it ready before the January 25 deadline.