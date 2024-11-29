ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting ‘lasted 15 minutes’; postponed till Saturday after PCB, BCCI discord on venue

Amidst the Pakistan Cricket Board's adamant stance on organising the entire Champions Trophy 2025 in their country and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s opposition to sending Team India to Pakistan, the International Cricket Council (ICC) board met on Friday in Dubai via a virtual conference to derive a possible solution.

However, the meeting lasted for about 15-20 minutes and was adjourned to Saturday, citing no consensus on the venue of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 could be made, as PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi and others showed their dissent over the issue.

"ICC meeting on the Champions trophy has been adjourned for tomorrow after suggestions and discussions from all sides. (PCB chairman) Mohsin Naqvi is likely to attend the meeting in person. All the member countries were there, and ICC trying to find a solution for the tournament," ESPNCricinfo quoted sources as saying.

During the meeting, the ICC instructed the participants to find a solution regarding the tournament's fate, which is scheduled to take place in Pakistan between February 19 and March 9, reported Pakistan-based Geo News.

The report even added that the meeting lasted for around 15 minutes and was attended by PCB and BCCI officials.

"A logical option will be explored for the Champions Trophy in the next 24 to 48 hours," Geo News quoted the source as saying.

According to several reports, the PCB had planned to host India's matches in Lahore, citing its proximity to the Indian border. However, the Indian government is not keen on the idea of Team India travelling to Pakistan.

Pakistan's stance: Earlier, the PCB had been vociferous in their demands that the Champions Trophy not be shifted to accommodate the whims of the BCCI and the Indian government.

"Our stance is very clear. I promise we'll do what is best for Pakistan cricket. I'm constantly in touch with the ICC chairman, and my team is talking to them constantly. We're still clear in our stance that it's not acceptable that we play cricket in India, and they don't play cricket here. Whatever will happen, will happen on the basis of equality. We've told the ICC very clearly, and what happens next we'll let you know," PCB chief Naqvi was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

Meanwhile, the BCCI and ICC are considering a hybrid model for the ICC tournament, but PCB is also opposed to that idea.

India's stance: After the Friday's meeting, BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla made India's stand very clear saying the board will do what the central government tells them to do.

He said, as quoted by ANI, "...Discussions are ongoing with the Pakistan Board...ICC making its efforts. Our position is very clear that we will do whatever the Govt will tell us."