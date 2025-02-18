Just a day before their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 opener, New Zealand suffered a huge blow as star pacer Lockie Ferguson was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury on his right foot. The right-arm pacer was already in doubt before the start of the tournament and suffered a fresh foot injury while bowling against Afghanistan in Karachi during a warm-up game. Kyle Jamieson was named as a replacement.

Upon thorough consultation, the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) medical stated that Lockie Ferguson won't be able to get fit enough on time to take part in the tournament. He will fly home to start rehabilitation.

In the process, Lockie Ferguson became New Zealand's second played to be ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Earlier, Ben Sears was also ruled out due to an injury with seamer Jacob Duffy coming in.

Earlier, Lockie Ferguson has suffered a hamstring injury while playing for Desert Vipers in the UAE's International League T20 (ILT20) and didn't take part in New Zealand's Tri-Nation triumph against South Africa and Pakistan, that concluded recently.

Updated New Zealand squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young

New Zealand's ICC Champions Trophy schedule Champions in 2000, New Zealand begin quest for their second title against Pakistan on February 19 in the tournament opener at the newly-renovated Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The Mitchell Santner-led side then face Bangladesh in their second Group A game in Rawalpindi on February 24 before rounding off their round-robin assignments on March 2 in Dubai against India.