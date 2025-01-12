ICC Champions Trophy 2025: New Zealand name uncapped Ben Sears, Mitchell Santner to lead Kiwis in his 1st major event

New Zealand, on Sunday, have named uncapped pacer Ben Sears in their 15-member squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 that will also play in the preceding tri-series involving Pakistan and South Africa. Mitchell Santner will be leading the side in his first major ICC event after being named as the full-time captain. The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be played in Pakistan from February 19. However, New Zealand will have to travel to Dubai to play India as the Men in Blue will not travel to Pakistan for security reasons.

The squad also includes pacers Will O’Rourke and Nathan Smith who have impressed with the ball in recent times. It will also be O’Rourke and Smith's maiden senior ICC event. Notably, Sears was a a travelling reserve at T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies.

The 26-year-old missed the Test series against India last year and also New Zealand's first half of international summer due to a knee injury but marked his return for Wellington Firebirds against Central Stags in Super Smash.

Captain Santner is the only frontline spin option for New Zealand, alongside all-rounders Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra. Kane Williamson, who is currently playing in SA20, has been named along with Tom Latham who will don the big gloves.

Santner, Williamson and Latham were all part of the New Zealand squad in the last Champions Trophy in England in 2017, while Williamson also featured at the 2013 edition.

Matt Henry will spearhead the pace bowling attack alongside experienced Lockie Ferguson who embarks on his fifth ICC event having played a key role in the last two ICC ODI and T20I World Cups.

Ravindra, Devon Conway and Will Young are selected as the top-order batting options, while Daryl Mitchell and Mark Chapman add depth and power to the batting department. New Zealand will depart for Pakistan on February 3.

New Zealand squad for Champions Trophy and tri-series: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young

New Zealand's Champions Trophy 2025 schedule New Zealand vs Afghanistan (warm-up) - February 16 - Karachi

New Zealand vs Pakistan (Group A) - February 19 - Karachi

New Zealand vs Bangladesh (Group A) - February 16 - Rawalpindi

New Zealand vs India (Group A) - March 2 - Dubai

New Zealand's ODI tri-series fixtures New Zealand vs Pakistan - February 8 - Lahore

New Zealand vs South Africa - February 10 - Lahore