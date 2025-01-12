ICC Champions Trophy 2025: No place for Shakib Al Hasan as Bangladesh announce 15-member squad

Shakib Al Hasan was omitted from the Bangladesh squad as they announced their 15-member squad for the ICC Champions Trophy starting next month. Najmul Hossain Shanto will be leading the side which also includes the likes of experienced veterans Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah Riyad.

Notably, Shakib's omission came after the star all-rounder failed his second bowling assessment test which was conducted in Chennai last month. The 37-year-old was first reported for suspect bowling action last September during a one-off County Championship match while playing for Surrey.

Since then, Shakib gave an independent assessment of his bowling action at Loughborough University, which is an ICC-accredited testing center in the UK. However, he failed in that test, reported on December 15, 2024. Shakib is suspended from bowling in formats.

Another major missing from the Bangladesh squad was Tamim Iqbal, who recently called time on his international career. Besides Tamim, wicketkeeper batter Litton Das too didn't find a place in the side due to poor form recently. Litton managed just six runs in three ODIs in the Caribbean.

Jaker Ali will replace Litton behind the stumps in Dubai and Pakistan. Meanwhile, Parvez Hossai Emon, who is yet to play an ODI has been named in the side. Emon has played seven T20Is so far.

Fast bowler Nahid Rana, who made his ODI debut in the recent series against the West Indies, has also been named in the squad. The fast bowling department will be spearheaded by Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman while Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain are the premier spin-bowling options.

Bangladesh are placed in Group A of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 along with India, Pakistan and New Zealand. Bangladesh start their campaign against India in Dubai on February 20 before playing their final two group games in against New Zealand (February 24) and Pakistan (February 27), both in Rawalpindi.

