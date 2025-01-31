ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan go innovative way to name pace-heavy squad for mega event at home

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) went a bit creative as the defending champions announced their 15-member squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, starting at home and Dubai next month. Pakistan is hosting an ICC tournament for the first time after 30 years. However, India will play all their games in Dubai after the BCCI refused to send the Indian players to Pakistan due to security reasons.

In a video released by PCB, the players from the 2017 title-winning side read out the names - one player by each - to announce the squad. Surprisingly, Pakistan named just one specialist spinner and picked nine batters for the Champions Trophy beginning on February 19.

While the four pacers in the squad are Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi, 26-year-old Abrar Ahmed is the only spinner in the side led by Mohammad Rizwan.

Notably, Abrar Ahmed has played four ODIs taking 10 wickets with a best of 4/33. The PCB said that it can make changes to the squad until February 11 as per the International Cricket Council's (ICC) rules.

Babar Azam likely to open in Champions Trophy Either Babar Azam or Saud Shakeel will open the innings with Fakhar Zaman. Before the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan will play a tri-series involving South Africa and New Zealand in Karachi and Lahore from February 8-14.

Meanwhile, all-rounders Khushdil Shah and Faheem Ashraf and opener Fakhar Zaman were recalled. However, Saim Ayub's ankle injury forced him to miss out. Fakhar last played for Pakistan during the 2023 World Cup in India, while Khushdil's last appearance was in Rotterdam in 2022. Faheem's last appearance was in the 50-over Asia Cup in early 2023.

Pakistan squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Mohammad Rizwan (c), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Saud Shakeel, Kamran Ghulam, Khushdil Shah, Tayyab Tahir, Usman Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Muhammad Hasnain and Abrar Ahmed.