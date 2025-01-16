ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB earmarks dirt cheap ticket prices in Pakistan, ECB COO provides IND vs PAK ticket update

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) kept the starting prices for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tickets at PKR 1000, which counts to ₹310 in Indian currency. The prices of the tickets are as per an internal PCB document which is in possession with news agency PTI. An official announcement is yet to be made on the ticket prices for the ICC Champions Trophy.

However, the document doesn't mention ticket prices of the India matches to be held in Dubai. The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is being played in a hybrid model, after BCCI refused to send the Indian team to Pakistan due to security reasons.

India will play all their Champions Trophy matches in Dubai, including the knockouts, provided they qualify. Based on the list in possession with PTI, the PCB has kept the price tag to PKR 1000 for the general enclosure for all matches in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi.

As far as the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match is concerned, the general enclosure tickets price has been increased to PKR 2000 ( ₹620) and for the semi-final to PKR 2500 ( ₹776). For VVIP tickets, the prices for all games have been kept at PKR 12000 ( ₹3726).

For the semifinals, the VVIP tickets are priced at PKR 25000 ( ₹7764). The premium enclosure tickets are priced at PKR 3500 ( ₹1086) for the matches in Karachi, PKR 5000 ( ₹1550) for the match in Lahore and PKR 7000 ( ₹2170) for Pakistan vs Bangladesh clash in Rawalpindi.

Update on India vs Pakistan match tickets Providing an update on India vs Pakistan high-octane clash in Dubai, Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) COO Subhan Ahmed said tickets will be served on first-come, first-served basis.

