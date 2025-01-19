ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma hopeful to bring trophy back in Wankhede, says ‘will try to do everything…’

Amidst the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Indian Men's cricket team captain Rohit Sharma stated that the team will try to do everything we can to bring the trophy back again at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Speaking at the stadium during the 50th anniversary event of the venue, Indian men's cricket team captain Rohit Sharma said, as quoted by Hindustan Times, “We will try our best. It has always been a dream to represent the Indian team in any ICC trophy.”

Advertisement

He added, “I am sure that when we reach Dubai, 140 crore people will be behind us. We will try to do everything we can to bring the trophy back again at Wankhede.”

Advertisement

The iconic Champions Trophy was brought to the stadium on the occasion as part of the ICC trophy tour.

Earlier on Saturday, BCCI announced India's provisional 15-man squad for the Champions Trophy, which begins on February 19, with Rohit Sharma as captain and Shubman Gill appointed as vice-captain. The announcement was made by the chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, alongside Rohit.

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah to miss first two ODIs against England: Ajit Agarkar

The tournament, featuring the top eight cricketing nations, will see India competing against Australia, Pakistan, South Africa, Afghanistan, England, New Zealand, and Bangladesh. While most of the matches will take place in Pakistan and the UAE, India is set to play all its games in Dubai.

Advertisement

After 2013, India will be looking to reclaim the Champions Trophy title after over a decade. Rohit was part of the trophy-winning team then that lifted the trophy in 2013 under Mahendra Singh Dhoni's captaincy.

Recently, Team India's performance has not been upto the mark as they faced 0-3 clean-sweep defeat to New Zealand at home before another 1-3 loss to Australia at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under.

Also Read | BCCI considering adding new member to Gautam Gambhir’s backroom staff

India squad for Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill (vice-capt), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja