With Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reportedly cancelling the customary Captains’ Day event for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won’t have to travel to Pakistan despite India playing their matches in the UAE due to security concerns, reported PTI on Thursday.

The International Cricket Council (ICC), for several years, ensured to keep a day reserve for the captains’ joint photo shoot and press conference.

But this time, citing the ‘unavailability of teams due to tight traveling schedules’, the PCB reportedly cancelled the event.

“The thing is all teams have tight schedules before the tournament. England and India are playing a white-ball series while Australia is playing a Test and ODI series in Sri Lanka," news agency PTI cited a source as saying.

“We have also decided in conjunction with the ICC that there will be no official collective press conference of all captains as not all will be available before the tournament nor any official photo shoot at one place," the source added.

No opening ceremony: In addition, the report even stated that there won’t be an official opening ceremony either. While, the PCB will organize an inauguration event for the tournament on February 16 at the Huzoor Bagh in Lahore.

“On 16th Feb we will have the inauguration ceremony," the source added.

About Champions Trophy 2025: The Champions Trophy 2025 will be played between February 19 and March 9, to be held across three venues in Pakistan and one in Dubai. India will play all their matches at Dubai following ICC, the PCB and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) agreed to a hybrid model for the tournament.

If India will qualify for the final, that’ll be held in Dubai, too.

Reports also suggest that the PCB will officially open the newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium on February 7. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has been invited as the chief guest for the event.

Four days later, on February 11, the PCB will also launch the National Stadium in Karachi, which has also been renovated recently. Foe this, President Asif Ali Zardari has been invited as the chief guest for that ceremony.