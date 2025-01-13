ICC Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa recall pace duo of Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi; Temba Bavuma to lead Proteas

South Africa have recalled the pace duo of Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi as they announced their 15-member squad for the ICC Champions Trophy, starting next month in Pakistan.

South Africa are clubbed with England, Afghanistan and Australia in Group B. This will also be the first time that batters Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, and Tristan Stubbs, along with all-rounder Wiaan Mulder, have been selected for their first senior 50-over ICC tournament.

Nortje last played for South Africa in an ODI in September 2023 before a stress fracture ruled the star pacer out of the World Cup in India the same year. He also missed South Africa's home summer at that time. On the other hand, Ngidi last played for South Africa in October last year. Since then, he has been out with a groin injury.

Advertisement

Also Read | ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Complete list of squads and players of all 8 teams

Notably, South Africa have been doing well at the international level recently. They were runners-up to India in the men’s T20 World Cup last year and also qualified for the World Test Championship.

South Africa have largely retained the core group from the 2023 ODI World Cup squad. They have 10 out of 15 names in their Champions Trophy 2025 squad who played in the ODI World Cup two years back.

South Africa head coach Rob Walter said: “This squad boasts a wealth of experience, with many players having consistently performed in high-pressure situations. That kind of experience is invaluable in a tournament like this. We’ve managed to maintain the core group of our 2023 World Cup squad whilst adding fresh talent.”

Advertisement

Also Read | ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Check tentative arrival dates of all 8 teams

South Africa squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen.

South Africa's group stage fixtures February 21 - South Africa vs Afghanistan, Karachi

February 25 - South Africa vs Australia, Rawalpindi