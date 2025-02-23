India's star cricketer Virat Kohli on Sunday former India captain surpassed Mohammad Azharuddin's tally of 156 catches in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 Group A match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium.

Kohli has till now taken 157 catches in ODIs, and is behind Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene (218) and Australia's Ricky Ponting (160).

The other Indians on the list are Mohammad Azharuddin (156), Sachin Tendulkar (140), Rahul Dravid (124), and Suresh Raina (102).

India vs Pakistan playing XIs: INDIA: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav

PAKISTAN: Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed