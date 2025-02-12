India have opted against playing any warm-up games ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The complete schedule for the Champions Trophy 2025 warm-up games was announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday. Bangladesh, South Africa and Afghanistan will play one warm-up game each against Pakistan A teams.

The PCB has also named three Shaheens (Pakistan A) squads for the warm-up games against Bangladesh, South Africa and Afghanistan. The warm-up matches will take place between February 14 to 17 in the lead-up to the main tournament, which is starting from February 19. India will play all their games in Dubai.

Why India don't want to play any warm up games? The BCCI's decision to not play any warm-up games comes after India ended their ODI commitments against England on Wednesday. India won the series 3-0. Rohit Sharma's men will reach Dubai on February 15.

The dominant series win over England served as a perfect preparation for the ICC Champions Trophy for the 2013 champions. India play their first game on February 20 against Bangladesh.

South Africa and New Zealand are already in Pakistan featuring in a tri-series with the home team. Shadab Khan will lead the Shaheens against Afghanistan in Lahore on February 14, while two Shaheens teams will be in action in Karachi and Dubai on February 17.

Mohammad Hurraira will lead the Shaheens against South Africa in Karachi, while Mohammad Haris will be the captain against Bangladesh in Dubai. The New Zealand-Afghanistan warm-up match on February 16 will be played in Karachi. All the games will be day-night fixtures.

Full schedule of Champions Trophy warm-up matches February 14 – Pakistan Shaheens vs Afghanistan, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

February 16 – New Zealand vs Afghanistan, National Stadium, Karachi

February 17 – Pakistan Shaheens vs South Africa, National Stadium, Karachi

February 17 – Pakistan Shaheens vs Bangladesh, ICC Cricket Academy, Dubai

Pakistan Shaheens squads for warm-up games Shaheens squad vs Afghanistan in Lahore: Shadab Khan (captain), Abdul Faseeh, Arafat Minhas, Hussain Talat, Jahandad Khan, Kashif Ali, Mohsin Riaz, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir Khan, Muhammad Akhlaq, Muhammad Imran Randhawa and Muhammad Irfan Khan.

Shaheens squad vs South Africa in Karachi: Mohammad Huraira (captain), Amad Butt, Faisal Akram, Hassan Nawaz, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Niaz Khan, Qasim Akram, and Saad Khan.