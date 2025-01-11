ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Arrival schedules of all 8 teams in Pakistan & India’s departure for Dubai – tentative dates

The buzz around the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is growing with each passing day as the mega event approaches. Hosting an ICC event for the first time in 30 years, Pakistan will stage the Champions Trophy 2025 across three venues – Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi – starting on February 19. However, India will play all their matches in Dubai, including the knockouts, should they qualify, following the BCCI's refusal to send the Men in Blue to the neighbouring country due to security concerns.

Apart from England, none of the participating teams, including hosts Pakistan, have announced their final 15-member squads. Meanwhile, there is mounting curiosity about when the teams will arrive in Pakistan.

According to a report in Tribune.com, New Zealand and South Africa will be the first teams to arrive in Pakistan in early February as they play a tri-series against Pakistan in Karachi and Lahore.

Like in all ICC events, all the participating teams in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will play practice matches scheduled between February 12 and 18 in Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi.

The report also added that Australia and England will arrive after February 10, while Afghanistan is scheduled to land in Karachi in mid-February. Bangladesh cricketers are currently playing in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and will only travel after February 7, after the commencement of BPL 2025.

When will India travel to Dubai? Unlike other teams, the Indian team will play all their Champions Trophy matches in Dubai, including the semifinal and final, provided they qualify. India will play a white-ball T20I series (5 T20Is & 3 ODIs) against England, which starts on January 22. The ODI series against England starts on February 6 and will end on February 12, which means the Men in Blue will reach Dubai within four days prior to the tournament. India will play their first game on February 20.

