ICC officially excludes PoK cities from Champions Trophy tour; check full itinerary with dates, venues

A day after the International Cricket Council (ICC) directed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to cancel its Champions Trophy tour in the Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), the world cricket body officially announced the global trophy tour on Saturday. On Friday, the PCB announced the Champions Trophy will travel to the cities of Skardu, Hunza, and Muzaffarabad which fall under the PoK.

ICC's itinerary doesn't include any of the the PoK cities. Instead the Champions Trophy tour will start on November 16 in Islamabad where the silverware will be displayed at Daman-e-Koh, Faisal Mosque, and the Pakistan Monument, accompanied by former pacer Shoaib Akhtar.

Advertisement

After islamabad, the Champions Trophy willl head to Karachi, Abbottabad, and Taxila before leaving Pakistan for a global tour.

ICC Champions Trophy tour itinerary November 16, 2024 – Islamabad, Pakistan

November 17, 2024 - Taxila and Khanpur, Pakistan

November 18, 2024 – Abbottabad, Pakistan

November 19, 2024 - Murree, Pakistan

November 20, 2024 - Nathia Gali, Pakistan

November 22 - 25, 2024 – Karachi, Pakistan

November 26 – 28, 2024 – Afghanistan

December 10 – 13, 2024 – Bangladesh

December 15 – 22, 2024 – South Africa

December 25, 2024 – January 5, 2025 – Australia

January 6 – 11, 2025 – New Zealand

January 12 – 14, 2025 – England

January 15 – 26, 2025 – India

January 27, 2025 – event start – Pakistan