ICC officially excludes PoK cities from Champions Trophy tour; check full itinerary with dates, venues

A day after the International Cricket Council (ICC) directed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to cancel its Champions Trophy tour in the Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), the world cricket body officially announced the global trophy tour on Saturday. On Friday, the PCB announced the Champions Trophy will travel to the cities of Skardu, Hunza, and Muzaffarabad which fall under the PoK.
ICC's itinerary doesn't include any of the the PoK cities. Instead the Champions Trophy tour will start on November 16 in Islamabad where the silverware will be displayed at Daman-e-Koh, Faisal Mosque, and the Pakistan Monument, accompanied by former pacer Shoaib Akhtar.
After islamabad, the Champions Trophy willl head to Karachi, Abbottabad, and Taxila before leaving Pakistan for a global tour.
November 16, 2024 – Islamabad, Pakistan
November 17, 2024 - Taxila and Khanpur, Pakistan
November 18, 2024 – Abbottabad, Pakistan
November 19, 2024 - Murree, Pakistan
November 20, 2024 - Nathia Gali, Pakistan
November 22 - 25, 2024 – Karachi, Pakistan
November 26 – 28, 2024 – Afghanistan
December 10 – 13, 2024 – Bangladesh
December 15 – 22, 2024 – South Africa
December 25, 2024 – January 5, 2025 – Australia
January 6 – 11, 2025 – New Zealand
January 12 – 14, 2025 – England
January 15 – 26, 2025 – India
January 27, 2025 – event start – Pakistan