ICC Champions Trophy: ’India is not coming to Pakistan,’ PCB clarifies on Indian flag missing in Karachi stadium

The Pakistan Cricket Board addressed the absence of India's flag at Karachi's National Stadium, stating it is due to India's non-participation in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The flags of participating countries are displayed to welcome them, and the PCB dismissed the controversy as baseless.

Published17 Feb 2025, 09:02 PM IST
No Indian flag in Karachi stadium ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (Screengrab from Instagram/mr_hamxay__3)

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) broke silence on the controversy surrounding the absence of the Indian flag at Karachi's National Stadium when the flags of all other participating countries were hoisted.

Reacting to the controversy, a source in the PCB reportedly reasoned on Monday that the flags of the countries who are playing in Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 have only been raised at the stadiums.

A PCB source told IANS news agency, "As you know, India is not coming to Pakistan to play its matches during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025; the National Stadium in Karachi, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore have hoisted flags of countries that are going to play at the said venues."

“I don't think PCB needs to even give an official statement on this. It's clear that the controversy is made without facts and aims to damage host Pakistan's image with fake news," the source was quoted as saying.

“Different stadiums in Pakistan are going to host different teams during the Champions Trophy matches. And they're hoisting their flags to welcome them," they added.

What's the controversy about?

Ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, a controversy erupted after social media noticed that India’s flag was missing from the National Stadium in Karachi. The flags of the other seven participating teams, however, were displayed. A video of the incident quickly went viral on social media.

Many speculate that the Pakistan Cricket Board intentionally left out India’s flag in response to the BCCI’s decision not to send the Indian team to Pakistan.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) earlier refused to play in Pakistan due to security concerns and political tensions between the two countries, forcing the ICC to implement a hybrid model.

Now, due to the Indian government’s refusal to grant clearance, India’s matches will be played in Dubai under a hybrid model.

Amid the contrversy, the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy was officially launched by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) at the opening ceremony of the mega event at Dewan-e-Khas of Lahore Fort on Sunday (February 15), as per the ICC.

It is after 29 years that Pakistan is holding a proper multi team event although it hosted some matches of the Asia Cup in 2023 but the excitement didn't reach the levels being witnessed now.

 

First Published:17 Feb 2025, 09:02 PM IST
