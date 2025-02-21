ICC Champion's Trophy 2025: Former Indian cricket team batter Shikhar Dhawan has often made it to the headlines for his cricketing prowess. However, Dhawan, who is the official ambassador for the ICC Champion's Trophy this year, found himself in the spotlight after he was spotted with a ‘mystery woman’.

The former batsman was spotted sitting next to a woman during the match between India and Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday, February 20. Social media has been abuzz with the speculations of a possible relationship between the two, after a video of Dhawan and Sophie went viral on social media.

Although multiple videos have been doing the rounds on social media, one particular video went viral, gaining over 8 lakh views.

The ICC Champion's Trophy 2025 kicked off in Karachi, Pakistan on Wednesday, February 19, with the first match between New Zealand and Pakistan.

Who is the woman with Shikhar Dhawan? As per multiple reports, the woman spotted sitting next to Shikhar Dhawan was Sophie Shine who is from Ireland. While nothing official was known about their relationship, Dhawan follows Shine on social media.

Sophie Shine's profile on Instagram is private with just over 6,000 followers. Reportedly, Shikhar Dhawan seemed hesitant to be seen on camera with Sophie, and even attempting to hide his face when cameras were pointed in their direction. This behaviour has further added to the speculations about a relationship between Sophie Shine and Shikhar Dhawan.

Sophie Shine and Shikhar Dhawan spotted last year It is not the first time that Sophie Shine and Shikhar Dhawan have been spotted together. According to a report by India.com, the duo was also spotted together in November 2024.

Shikhar Dhawan and Ayesha Mukherjee's relationship After his divorce with Ayesha Mukherjee, Shikhar Dhawan has maintained a relatively private personal life. In a recent interview with ANI, the former batter revealed that he has been blocked from all virtual communication with his son, Zorovar.

