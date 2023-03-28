ICC changes Indore's pitch rating from 'poor' to 'below average'2 min read . 06:24 PM IST
With the new improved rating, the stadium will get only one demerit point and can hope to be a venue for this year’s ODI World Cup.
After an appeal by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, the International Cricket Council on 27 March improved the original rating of the Indore pitch from ‘poor’ to ‘below average’.
Indore's Holkar Stadium faced three demerit points following ICC's decision on 3 March, which under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process marked it as 'poor' post the third Test of the ICC World Test Championship series between India and Australia.
But with the new improved rating, the stadium will get only one demerit point.
"Having reviewed footage of the Test match, the ICC appeal panel, consisting of Mr. Wasim Khan, ICC General Manager - Cricket, and Mr. Roger Harper, ICC Men's Cricket Committee Member, were of the opinion that, while the guidelines had been followed by the Match Referee in accordance with Appendix A of the Pitch Monitoring Process, it was deemed that there was not enough excessive variable bounce to warrant the 'poor' rating. Instead, the appeal panel concluded that the pitch should be rated as 'below average'," said the ICC in a media release.
“Thanks @BCCI & @ICC for correcting Indore Holkar Stadium pitch rating – termed as poor on March 3. At MPCA, we once again commit ourselves to be one of the best cricketing venues in India. Grateful to all those who helped us in this crisis," Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) president Abhilash Khandekar tweeted.
As per the ICC match referee Chris Broad, the the pitch was 'very dry' and 'did not provide a balance between bat and ball, favouring spinners from the start'.
With the current rating, Indore can expect to be a venue for this year’s ODI World Cup. According to ICC's Pitch and Outfield Monitoring process, a venue could be suspended for 12 months if they accumulate five or more demerit points.
