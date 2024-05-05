ICC chief expresses concern on Afghanistan not having a women's team in T20 World Cup, says 'Until something changes'
ICC chief Geoff Allardice on Sunday said that unless there is some change to the situation in Afghanistan, the status quo will remain the same.
With the International Cricket Council announcing the dates for 2024 Women's T20 World Cup to be held in Bangladesh from 6 October, the cricket body expressed its concerns over Afghanistan cricket board to develop women's cricket.
