With the International Cricket Council announcing the dates for 2024 Women's T20 World Cup to be held in Bangladesh from 6 October, the cricket body expressed its concerns over Afghanistan cricket board to develop women's cricket. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ICC chief Geoff Allardice on Sunday said that unless there is some change to the situation in Afghanistan, the status quo will remain the same.

"I think at the moment, the Afghanistan Cricket Board who is our member is unable to fill the team," Cricbuzz quoted Aldrice as saying the media in Dhaka. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Until something changes, that will remain the situation. It isn't that the Afghanistan Cricket Board wasn't developing women's cricket previously, it is just that they are not able to at the moment," he added.

According to details, Afghanistan are only full member country without a women's team and hence could not send their women's team in the tournament. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ICC has divided into two groups of five each with Group A including Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Qualifier 1 while Group B has South Africa, England, West Indies, Bangladesh and Qualifier 2.

Meanwhile, India and Pakistan is scheduled for October 6 at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, and the final of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be played in Dhaka on October 20. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I'm thrilled at the prospect of competing in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh later this year. The growth of women's cricket over the past few years and especially Women's World Cups have been incredible. I am sure this event will be no different with competitive and high energy cricket to entertain the world," Team India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!