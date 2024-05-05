Hello User
ICC chief expresses concern on Afghanistan not having a women's team in T20 World Cup, says 'Until something changes'

ICC chief expresses concern on Afghanistan not having a women's team in T20 World Cup, says 'Until something changes'

Written By Saurav Mukherjee

  • ICC chief Geoff Allardice on Sunday said that unless there is some change to the situation in Afghanistan, the status quo will remain the same.

ICC chief executive officer Geoff Allardice speaks during a press conference in Dhaka on May 5, 2024. England will face South Africa in the opening match of the ICC Women's Twenty20 World Cup to be held in Bangladesh later this year, the International Cricket Council announced. (Photo by Rehman Asad / AFP)

With the International Cricket Council announcing the dates for 2024 Women's T20 World Cup to be held in Bangladesh from 6 October, the cricket body expressed its concerns over Afghanistan cricket board to develop women's cricket.

ICC chief Geoff Allardice on Sunday said that unless there is some change to the situation in Afghanistan, the status quo will remain the same.

"I think at the moment, the Afghanistan Cricket Board who is our member is unable to fill the team," Cricbuzz quoted Aldrice as saying the media in Dhaka.

ALSO READ: India and Pakistan to clash again in October: Check Women's T20 World Cup 2024 schedule

"Until something changes, that will remain the situation. It isn't that the Afghanistan Cricket Board wasn't developing women's cricket previously, it is just that they are not able to at the moment," he added.

According to details, Afghanistan are only full member country without a women's team and hence could not send their women's team in the tournament.

The ICC has divided into two groups of five each with Group A including Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Qualifier 1 while Group B has South Africa, England, West Indies, Bangladesh and Qualifier 2.

ALSO READ: India Women vs Bangladesh Women: Harmanpreet Kaur, Nigar Sultana speak about umpiring controversy

Meanwhile, India and Pakistan is scheduled for October 6 at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, and the final of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be played in Dhaka on October 20.

"I'm thrilled at the prospect of competing in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh later this year. The growth of women's cricket over the past few years and especially Women's World Cups have been incredible. I am sure this event will be no different with competitive and high energy cricket to entertain the world," Team India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said.

