ICC acknowledges pitch issues at Nassau county international cricket stadium in New York. Working on solutions for better surfaces in upcoming matches.

ICC have admitted to problems with the pitch at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, but say they are working on a way to remedy the situation and provide the best possible surfaces for the remaining matches. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Questions were raised about the sluggish nature of the New York pitch following a low-scoring match between South Africa and Sri Lanka on 3 June, followed by the India-Ireland match on June 5. Particularly during the June 5 match, Ireland managed to score only 96 runs before being bowled out.

The New York stadium is also set to host two other India matches, including a clash with arch-rivals Pakistan on June 9 and USA on June 12. The curators in New York are using the drop-in method of pitch preparation, which means that the pitch is prepared away from the venue and then installed on site before the match.

While acknowledging the problems with the New York pitch, the ICC said in a statement, "T20 Inc and the ICC recognise that the pitches used so far at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium have not played as consistently as we would have all wanted," ICC said in a statement.

“The world-class grounds team have been working hard since the conclusion of yesterday's game to remedy the situation and deliver the best possible surfaces for the remaining matches," the top cricketing body noted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India to go against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 9: The Men in Blue will take on long-time rivals Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 9. The Rohit Sharma-led side will definitely have the upper hand in the encounter, having beaten Ireland convincingly in their first game, while Pakistan will be on the back foot following their defeat to USA.

