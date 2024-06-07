Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  ICC clears air on New York pitch ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 clash: ‘Working hard to remedy…’

ICC clears air on New York pitch ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 clash: ‘Working hard to remedy…’

Livemint

ICC acknowledges pitch issues at Nassau county international cricket stadium in New York. Working on solutions for better surfaces in upcoming matches.

India's Shivan Dube bats during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 group A cricket match between India and Ireland at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in East Meadow, New York, on June 5, 2024. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)

ICC have admitted to problems with the pitch at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, but say they are working on a way to remedy the situation and provide the best possible surfaces for the remaining matches.

Questions were raised about the sluggish nature of the New York pitch following a low-scoring match between South Africa and Sri Lanka on 3 June, followed by the India-Ireland match on June 5. Particularly during the June 5 match, Ireland managed to score only 96 runs before being bowled out.

Also Read | T20 World Cup: Meet Saurabh Netravalkar, the Indian American Oracle techie coded US's Super Over win against Pakistan

The New York stadium is also set to host two other India matches, including a clash with arch-rivals Pakistan on June 9 and USA on June 12. The curators in New York are using the drop-in method of pitch preparation, which means that the pitch is prepared away from the venue and then installed on site before the match.

While acknowledging the problems with the New York pitch, the ICC said in a statement, "T20 Inc and the ICC recognise that the pitches used so far at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium have not played as consistently as we would have all wanted," ICC said in a statement.

“The world-class grounds team have been working hard since the conclusion of yesterday's game to remedy the situation and deliver the best possible surfaces for the remaining matches," the top cricketing body noted.

Also Read | Despite injury, Rohit Sharma sets THESE 3 new records during India vs Ireland T20 World Cup Match

India to go against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 9:

The Men in Blue will take on long-time rivals Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 9. The Rohit Sharma-led side will definitely have the upper hand in the encounter, having beaten Ireland convincingly in their first game, while Pakistan will be on the back foot following their defeat to USA.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.

Unlock Newsletters, Market Watchlist & much more.

Log in now to elevate your
news reading experience!