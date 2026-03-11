ICC confirms departure of South Africa, West Indies in next 24 to 36 hours amid West Asia conflict

The South Africa and West Indies cricket teams will depart India within the next 24 to 36 hours, after their return home from the T20 World Cup 2026 was delayed amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement today.

Advertisement

West Indies' elimination from the T20 World Cup was confirmed on 1 March following their five-wicket loss to the now three-time champions, India, in their final Super 8 match in Kolkata. South Africa, on the other hand, played their semifinal match against New Zealand in Kolkata, which they lost by nine wickets.

“On current arrangements, the South Africa contingent will begin departing for South Africa tonight, with all members expected to have departed within the next 36 hours,” the ICC said via an official statement.

“Of the West Indies contingent, nine members are already travelling to the Caribbean, while the remaining 16 are booked on flights departing India within the next 24 hours. We will provide updates on further departures as confirmed arrangements are in place," the statement added.

Advertisement

ICC rejects accusations of bias England, however, flew out of India on 7 March, two days after their loss to India in the second semifinal in Mumbai. This led to accusations of bias being made against the ICC, but the governing body rubbished those claims.

"The ICC rejects any suggestion that these decisions have been driven by anything other than safety, feasibility and welfare. Suggestions otherwise across a variety of media platforms from people uninformed of the situation are as unhelpful as they are incorrect," the statement added.

Also Read | ICC punishes Arshdeep Singh over Daryl Mitchell incident; handed 1 demerit point

The ICC reiterated its stance that the safety and welfare of players and staff were of utmost importance. "There is no link between arrangements made in the cases of South Africa and the West Indies and those made previously for England or any other nation, which arose from separate circumstances, routing options and different travel conditions."

Advertisement

"Throughout this period, the ICC's overriding priority has been the safety and welfare of everyone affected, including players travelling with spouses and young children. We will not move people until we are satisfied that the travel solution in place is safe, and that commitment will not change," the ICC explained.

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy and South Africa's Quinton de Kock were among those who expressed their displeasure at the uncertainty surrounding the teams' travel plans.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was also unhappy with the ICC. “The power is all wrong. All teams in this situation should be treated the same. Just because you are more powerful at the ICC table shouldn’t count," he told the BBC.

Also Read | BCCI announces big cash reward for India’s T20 World Cup 2026 winners

India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, successfully defended the T20 World Cup title, defeating New Zealand by 96 runs in the final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Advertisement

India posted a whopping total of 255/5, with Sanju Samson top-scoring with 89 runs. New Zealand were bowled out for 159 in their run chase. With three titles, India are now the most successful team in the history of the T20 World Cup.