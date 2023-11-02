ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia's Mitchell Marsh out of WC indefinitely

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has returned home for personal reasons. He is out of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 indefinitely. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), the Australian all-rounder flew home from India today due to personal reasons and there's no certainty that he will continue the tournament.

Australia's star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is already not playing Saturday's match against England due to injury. And now, Mrash's sudden exit from the World Cup tournament has caused a major setback to the Aussies as they look to seal their place in the semifinals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maxwell and Marsh replacements According to the ANI news agency, Alex Carey, Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green will be in contention to replace Marsh and Maxwell for the match against England while spinner Tanveer Sangha is travelling with the team as a reserve.

Mitchell Marsh in World Cup 2023 Marsh has a total of 225 runs at an average of above 37 and two wickets to his name at the World Cup so far.

Australia is scheduled to play against England on 4 November and Bangladesh on 11 November in their last two league games. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!