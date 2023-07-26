ICC World Cup date change may spark hotel cancellations

Santosh Kumar, country head for the Indian sub-continent and Indonesia Booking.com said since this is a developing topic and the industry and most cricket fans are still awaiting clarity, the final decision of the cricket board will be awaited. “Sports and entertainment events in general have a direct impact on the tourism industry. We are witnessing a surge in demand around the match dates in October as compared to the same time last year. Given this is one of the most anticipated matches it has a significant impact on the entire city’s occupancy and availability leading to a spike in room rates as well as demand," he said.