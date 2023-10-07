Making his ODI debut, that too on the opening match of the ICC World Cup 2023, against current World Cup Champions England, New Zealand's Devon Conway on 5 September recorded a century (152*) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

With this, he became the 16th overall and fourth Kiwi batter to record a century on his World Cup debut. He scored the century in just 83 deliveries with 13 fours and two sixes.

Apart from Conway, his teammate Rachin Ravindra (123*) also scored an 82-ball ton on his World Cup debut and became the 17th overall and fifth Kiwi to achieve the feat.

ALSO READ: ICC World Cup 2023: Who is Rachin Ravindra, the star of England vs New Zealand match?

Looking at the stats of the World Cup centuries on World Cup debut, Conway and Ravindra both share commonality with legends like Zimbabwe's Andy Flower, New Zealand's Nathan Astle, South Africa's Gary Kirsten, New Zealand's Scott Styris, Australia's Andrew Symonds, India's Virat Kohli, South Africa's David Miller, and Australia's Aaron Finch.

All thanks to the tons by Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra, New Zealand chased 283 runs target in just 36.2 overs and defeated the defending champions by 9 wickets.

The Kiwis, who were announced as the first runners-up in the 2019 ICC World Cup, made an electrifying start with the bat this time.

Here's a list of players who have achieved this feat:

137 Dennis Amiss, England, vs India - 1975

171* Glenn Turner, New Zealand vs East Africa - 1975

102 Allan Lamb, England vs New Zealand, 1983

110 Trevor Chappell, Australia vs India - 1983

110 Geoff Marsh, Australia vs India - 1987

115* Andy Flower, Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka - 1992

101 Nathan Astle, New Zealand vs England - 1996

188* Gary Kirsten, South Africa vs the United Arab Emirates - 1996

141 Scott Styrist, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka - 2003

172* Craig Wishart, Zimbabwe vs Namibia - 2003

143* Andrew Symonds, Australia vs Pakistan - 2003

115* Jeremy Bray, Ireland vs Zimbabwe - 2007

100* Virat Kohli, India vs Bangladesh - 2011

135 Aaron Finch, Australia vs England 2015

100* (batting) Devon Conway, New Zealand vs England - 2023

100* Rachin Ravindra, New Zealand vs England - 2023

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Saurav Mukherjee A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others. Read more from this author