ICC CWC 2023: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra join unique list of World Cup centurions on debut, including Virat Kohli
With this, Conway (152) became the 16th overall and fourth Kiwi batter to record a century on his World Cup debut. While his teammate Rachin Ravindra (123) too scored a 82-ball ton on his World Cup debut and became the 17th overall and fifth Kiwi to achieve the feat.
Making his ODI debut, that too on the opening match of the ICC World Cup 2023, against current World Cup Champions England, New Zealand's Devon Conway on 5 September recorded a century (152*) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
