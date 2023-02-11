ICC fines Ravindra Jadeja 25% of match fees for violating code of conduct
- The fine was imposed post Ravindra Jadeja applied cream to the finger for medical purposes without asking for permission to do so from the on-field umpires.
Indian star player Ravindra Jadeja on 11 February was fined 25 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first Test against Australia in Nagpur.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×